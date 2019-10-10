Search DiscoverMagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
DSC-DV1119web
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

TOPICS

  • Home
  • »
  • November
  • »
  • Gene's Addiction, or Why Ozzy Osbourne Is Still Alive
FROM THE NOVEMBER 2019 ISSUE

Gene's Addiction, or Why Ozzy Osbourne Is Still Alive

Our genes might play a role in influencing who falls prey to addiction.

By Bill Sullivan
RELATED TAGS: GENETICS, DRUGS & ADDICTION
BrainAddiction

Nowadays, you can sequence your genome in a weekend for about a thousand bucks. But would you believe that the first human genome sequenced took 13 years (1990 to 2003) and cost $2.7 billion?

Back in those days, when Harry Potter had just started his on-screen adventures at Hogwarts, getting your genome sequenced was a rare privilege. Among the first people to remove the invisibility cloak from their DNA were James Watson, one of the scientists who helped solve the structure of DNA in 1953, and Craig Venter, who was instrumental in making the Human Genome Project happen. Steve Jobs was also one of the first to have his genome sequenced (which I imagine lab techs referred to as the iGenome). What other luminaries did scientists reach out to for secrets their DNA held? Stephen Hawking? High IQ record-holder Marilyn vos Savant? That guy who won 74 games in a row on Jeopardy?

Nope. Scientists wanted Ozzy Osbourne.

Enter your email address for instant access!

By signing up you will also receive Discover's free e-newsletter and occasional special offers. We will not sell or distribute your email address to any third party at any time. View our Privacy Policy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Magazine
Blogs
Health & Medicine
Mind & Brain
Technology
Space & Physics
Living World
Environment
Photos
Podcasts
RSS
Follow us:
Find us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterFind us on Google+Watch our videos on YouTubeDiscover Magazine RSS
About
Advertise
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright Policy
The Magazine | Blogs | Health & Medicine | Mind & Brain | Technology | Space & Physics | Living World | Environment | Photos | RSS | About | Advertise | Contact Us | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
DSC-DV1119web
+