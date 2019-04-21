Sex and the Cosmic City

If there’s one thing people are good at, it’s making more people. We’re such prolific baby-makers that 7 billion of us now roam the planet. But our reproductive skills may soon be put to the test. Whether from overpopulation, environmental destruction or just for the sake of exploration, we’ll want to reach out and settle alien planets, too. And Mars will need moms — and dads. But given the harsh radiation prevalent throughout space, and the challenges of reproducing in low gravity, that’s easier said than done.

Researchers have known that space travel can be hazardous to human health since NASA’s Gemini missions in the 1960s. Scientists noted that bone density in astronauts’ feet dwindled by some 6 percent after less than two weeks in space. Muscles shrank at an even higher rate. And we've since learned that cosmic rays, ubiquitous in space and within space stations, cause cancer and tissue disease — and would eventually prove damaging to DNA and the nervous system, too.

Space is a hostile place, even for trained astronauts. What will the harsh environment do to fragile embryos, fetuses and newborns? How does it affect our reproductive systems in the first place? The answers remain largely unknown. Scientists don’t know if women can even get pregnant — let alone stay pregnant — in space.

With biology working against us, researchers are still trying to answer the crucial question: How will we make happy, healthy babies in space?

Sperm, Meet Egg

Every facet of baby-making in space is difficult.

No one’s ever had sex in space, so far as we know. Without gravity, just keeping hold of your partner to do the deed might prove difficult. And then functional sperm and egg cells still need to meet up to kick-start a pregnancy, which requires a slew of cellular actions working perfectly.

For decades, scientists have been working to solve the reproductive mysteries of space. After the space race, astronauts started hauling fish, roundworms, frogs and salamanders into orbit to test their off-world breeding abilities. In a series of promising surprises, they all managed to produce healthy offspring. But amid the success, scientists hit a wall. Aboard a Russian satellite in 1979, male and female rats either failed to fertilize during an 18.5-day mission or chose not to have sex — a display of rodent abstinence practically unheard of on Earth. Subsequent experiments with mice have raised other concerns.