The Quixotic Quest to Birth a Baby Northern White Rhino

A Captive Future

Meanwhile, Galli and others plan to travel to Kenya in 2019 to harvest eggs from Najin and Fatu, and to combine the eggs with frozen sperm from northern white rhino males.

Even if that process works — if researchers can harvest eggs from aging Najin and infertile Fatu, create embryos that develop into healthy blastocysts — they would have to be implanted in a southern white rhino surrogate mother. But no one knows yet if a southern white can carry a northern white fetus to term. The animals’ distinct genetic lineage may pose problems. And if she successfully delivers a calf, the baby rhinos could still be hybrid animals incapable of their own reproduction.

“This is another issue; they will be different animals. They will be born to a southern white female, so not exactly the same species,” Galli says.

Researchers have been trying assisted reproductive technology for species conservation since these tools were invented in the 1970s, noted conservation scientists Terri Roth and William Swanson of the Cincinnati Zoo, who were not involved in the new research. “However, the development of (assisted reproductive technologies) for wildlife species has not lived up to early expectations,” they wrote in a commentary that accompanied the IVF success story. To date, assisted reproduction has worked on just three species: the black-footed ferret, the giant panda and the Asian elephant.

If they’re successful here, conservationists aren’t sure what life would be like for the rhino. They would be born in captive conditions and would need training before they could be reintroduced to the environment. They would never know life as a solitary wandering behemoth; they would never know the lived experience of their ancestors.

Pennington says zoo trainers would work with the new hybrid animals to teach them typical behaviors, recognizing that captivity is not the same experience.

“Captivity is not a bad place. It is different. But from our view, we think our animals are well cared for,” she says. “They need to know how to be their species, but we recognize that. We make every reasonable effort to provide species with the things that make them, them.”

Gentle Giants

Stejskal, who knew Sudan for 11 years, says the captive rhinos were already different from the beasts from which they descended.

“They say Sudan was a character, and I can confirm this. It is hard to say that an animal likes people, just because he is so calm, and has no problem being close to me, and to be scratched on the back or patted on the back,” he says. “But he walked slowly. He was not aggressive at you. He was not like some animals, doing anything to make you happy, but he had his own way. He was calm. And I would say he was nice to his caretakers, but with dignity. You felt his dignity.”

Stejskal says the rhino conservation effort may be more successful than other prominent assisted-reproduction efforts, notably wooly mammoth resurrection using surrogate elephant mothers, simply because the endlings remain among us.

“If there is something the new baby white rhinos have to learn about social life or behavior, there is still a chance they can learn it from these two females. And they have a habitat where they could live, which I think is better than having a mammoth in the middle of nowhere,” he says. “The rhino habitat is ready. They could be poached there, but this is not an environmental constraint. It is a human constraint.”

But if the research is a direct result of human activity wiping out rhinos from the wild, the effort to save the white rhino is about how far we are willing to go in the other direction. It is about how far we will go to protect a species, to save the last of a kind, whose forebears are extinct because of us. And that is not a scientific constraint, but an entirely social one.

Rebecca Boyle is a science journalist in St. Louis. She is writing a book about humanity’s relationship with the moon.

Justin Mott is an award-winning editorial, travel and commercial photographer and director based in Vietnam for over a decade. You can find more of his work on his website, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram. This article is part of a larger project titled Kindred Guardians.