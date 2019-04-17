Human Gene Editing is Controversial. Shoukhrat Mitalipov Isn't Deterred

Translucent sperm wriggle slowly across a sepia-toned laptop screen. Normally they’re much faster, the embryologist tells me, but these little guys are slogging through a gooey liquid that slows them down. It makes them easier to catch.

A skinny, hollow needle enters the scene from screen right and approaches a swimmer. The device sucks it inside, tail first. Its tiny, round body remains visible inside the clear sperm vacuum.

The screen blinks to a new scene. The sperm disappear and are replaced by much larger, free-floating eggs. Human eggs.

Another instrument arrives on screen, nudging one of the eggs until it floats away like a gently bumped beach ball. After another try, the fingerlike device successfully grabs an egg, using gentle suction to hold it in place.

The producer of this show is researcher Nuria Marti-Gutierrez, who sits at the microscope near the screen, never taking her eyes off her quarry as her hands maneuver between a half-dozen knobs and dials. The process she’s running is invisible to the naked eye. Each of these acts plays out in a clear droplet on the microscopic stage.

Off screen, the sperm vacuum makes a quick pit stop to grab an additional solution before appearing again, poised and ready. In a moment, the egg will be injected not only with sperm but with a dose of CRISPR-Cas9, a DNA editing system that allows scientists to cut out a gene segment and replace it with another. If all goes well, the CRISPR system will cause this single-celled human embryo to repair a disease-causing mutation in its DNA.

This lab, at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in Portland, is the only group in the U.S. to publish this kind of research in human embryos. The scientists are researching human gene editing in hopes of curing specific inherited diseases. Since their claims in 2017 to have successfully repaired embryos that had a disease-causing mutation, they’ve faced backlash from skeptical scientists and opponents of human gene editing. Now, after a Chinese researcher announced the birth of gene-editedtwin girls in late 2018, they will have even more hurdles to clear before they can bring their technology to clinics.

Twins Born

Perhaps no one was more surprised at the news that gene-edited babies had been born in China than the OHSU team at the Center for Embryonic Cell and Gene Therapy, led by Shoukhrat Mitalipov. “I thought I knew all the legitimate groups working [on this],” says Mitalipov.