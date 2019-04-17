Human Gene Editing is Controversial. Shoukhrat Mitalipov Isn't Deterred

The Revolution Will Be Edited
A Focus on Repair
Some of He’s most extreme critics have called for a moratorium
on similar
work, but Mitalipov hopes the backlash doesn’t interfere with his team’s
research.
“Moratorium,” says Mitalipov. “I hate that word.”
A stall in the group’s work would mean turning away from an issue Mitalipov
has felt strongly about for years. As a graduate student in clinical
genetics, he recalls learning how to diagnose inherited diseases based on a
patient’s genes. And he was unsatisfied with the endgame.
“You’d tell the patients, ‘Hey, we found it, this is a mutation causing
this disease,’ ” he says. “And then the patient is going to say, ‘Now
what?’ But that’s it, our work is done.”
It then became clear to him that one way to tackle these diseases — like
cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Huntington’s — would be to fix the
genetic mutations early in life, before any damage to the gene is done.
Really early: in the embryo.
But only recently has there been a clear way to do it.
The earliest work on what would become CRISPR (short for clustered
regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) happened some 30 years
ago, but it took researchers nearly all that time to figure out the full
CRISPR-Cas9 system and to begin harnessing it for gene editing. The system
of DNA sequences occurs naturally in bacteria, helping them fight off
attacking viruses. Bacteria incorporate a small chunk of DNA when they
encounter a specific virus, a little souvenir to remember their viral
attacker in the future. The bacteria’s defense system includes a
seek-and-destroy function that uses the viral DNA as a search image. Part
of the mechanism includes production of the protein Cas9, which snips the
DNA that matches the template. For a virus trying to infiltrate a bacterial
cell, this means game over.
Today, biologists have learned to reprogram CRISPR-Cas9 to cut any type of
DNA in a cell — not just viral — in a location of their choosing by giving
it a new target to seek out. They’ve also discovered that after the DNA is
cut by Cas9, cells will try to repair the break in the DNA. That repair
system can then be manipulated into using a template provided by
scientists, effectively cutting out one gene and replacing it with another.
Mitalipov and like-minded colleagues believe the promise of CRISPR is that
they will be able to use it to replace a defective gene with a functioning
one. To test this, the OHSU team’s experiments, published in the journal
Nature, were straightforward. Using sperm from a man carrying the defective
MYBPC3 gene and eggs from a healthy woman, they would see if they could use
CRISPR-Cas9 to repair the disease-causing gene.
They injected each egg with a sperm carrying the mutation and a CRISPR-Cas9
package. In this case, the package included the DNA search image that would
help Cas9 find the defective gene. They also included a sequence of DNA
that matched the normal version of the gene, which the cell uses as a
repair template to mend the cut in its DNA. They added a little calling
card to this repair template — swapping out two nucleotide bases that would
change the sequence, but not the function, of the normal gene. With this,
they could know whether the cell used their template.