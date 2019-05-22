Whatever you learned in school about how our species spread across the planet is wrong.

For decades, textbooks taught that humans left our ancestral African homeland and spread across the world via the landmasses we know today, reaching Australia less than 50,000 years ago and the Americas a mere 13,500 years ago. But there’s a continent-sized gap in our knowledge about our collective past that scientists are only now starting to fill in.

From the North Sea to the island-dotted tropics between Asia and Australia, from the frigid waters of the Bering Strait to the sunny Arabian Peninsula, now-submerged coastal landscapes were exposed and accessible to our ancestors at multiple times in prehistory, including key periods of human expansion across the globe. The square mileage of these areas now under the seas is equal to that of modern North America.

“My own view is that there are certainly sites out there,” says University of York archaeologist Geoff Bailey. “Some of the areas [that would have been] most attractive to humans are now underwater.”

Long out of scientists’ reach, these submerged landscapes, which some researchers collectively call Aquaterra, are finally emerging from beneath the waves — at least figuratively. Thanks to cutting-edge technologies and increasing evidence that the old models of early human dispersal no longer make sense, several projects are underway to reconstruct these ancient worlds and search for evidence that will likely rewrite the human story.

Sea Change

The first members of the genus Homo emerged at roughly the dawn of the Pleistocene, which began about 2.6 million years ago and ended with the final drips of the last great glacial melt, about 12,000 years ago. It is, essentially, the epoch of human evolution. By its end, only one species of human remained — us — and we had settled and thrived on every continent except Antarctica.

For 95 percent of the time that humans have existed, sea levels have been lower than they are now, usually by about 130 feet. At their lowest, they were about 400 feet lower, globally, than they are today.

These dramatic shifts in sea level occurred during the Pleistocene, during which the world seesawed between multiple glacial maxima, when much of the world’s water was locked up in massive ice sheets, and interglacial periods, when the ice melted and inundated low-lying continental shelf edges.

Many researchers refer to these now-flooded lowlands by their regional names, such as Beringia, which once connected Siberia with Alaska. But retired University of Kansas geographer Jerome Dobson has led a crusade for two decades to give these lost lands a single name, Aquaterra, to underscore their significance to the human story.

Just as today’s human populations cluster along coastlines — nearly half of us globally live within an hour of a coast — our ancestors likely did as well. These lost regions are not merely stretches of continental shelf now underwater, but rather resource-rich ecosystems and corridors once used for exploration by early humans.

“If you look at the factors that drove our evolution, a lot of them were coastal,” Dobson says. For example, the richest sources of the element iodine — essential for our thyroids to function — are fish, seaweed and shellfish. “Iodine is a coastal resource,” he says. “We have to have it to survive. We’re dependent on it.”

Hunters and foragers on the coasts would have enjoyed the best of both worlds, terrestrial and marine, with access to fresh water, land animals and plants as well as shellfish, seaweed, seabirds and fish.