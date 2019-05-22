The appeal of coastal living is not just limited to humans, either. “If you
look at ecological data for mammals, both herbivores and carnivores occur
in greater densities in coastal regions,” says Bailey.
He adds that glacial maxima, when ice sheets were expansive and sea levels
fell, typically meant global shifts to a drier climate that could have made
inland areas less habitable.
“During periods of lower sea levels, those coastal regions would have been
particularly attractive because they generally coincide with periods of
greater aridity in the hinterlands,” Bailey says.
Paradigm Shift
Naturalists and other curious proto-scientists recorded archaeological
sites at or near the shoreline as early as the 18th century. A handful of
researchers in the mid- to late 20th century employed seabed survey methods
developed for offshore oil and gas exploration, but results were modest.
For a long time, Bailey says, few people bothered with underwater
exploration of submerged coastal areas because “it would have been too
difficult with a very low prospect of finding anything.”
It’s only recently that systematic, high-resolution study of Aquaterra has
become possible, thanks to newer technology such as lidar bathymetry, which
uses laser pulses fired overhead from drones or planes to create high
resolution maps of seafloors in shallow waters.
Research into paleocoastlines was also long hampered by cost, but more
projects are partnering with offshore gas and mining exploration companies,
piggybacking on their survey expeditions.
“There’s been a huge explosion of people exploring the seabed, mainly for
commercial reasons. It opened up possibilities,” says Bailey, adding that
more and more, governments require offshore archaeological assessments when
signing off on development projects.
Paleocoastline research logistics have improved, but the mindset of some in
the field hasn’t evolved. A bias remains against the idea that early humans
were advanced enough to use coastal resources, including traveling by boat.
“There is still a deep-rooted belief, even today, that there is a ladder of
progress in human evolution, and that seafaring and use of marine resources
is a very high, very late rung on that ladder,” Bailey says.
Many younger researchers, however, are more open-minded about early
seafaring. While still a graduate student, Shimona Kealy, an archaeologist
and paleontologist at Australian National University, found new evidence
for a possible route for early humans to have reached Australia by about
65,000 years ago. Much of their travel would have been by sea, both
island-hopping and crossing significant distances with strong currents.
“I think resistance to the degree of maritime technology early humans may
have had comes from sitting in your office in Europe, thinking Captain Cook
didn’t find Australia until the 1700s, so it must take a tremendous amount
of courage and bravery to head out to sea,” quips Kealy.
“You have to step back,” she says, drawing on her own experience working in
Indonesia to imagine early human explorers. “These people are growing up,
and their culture is developing, on an island archipelago where, most of
the time, you can see across to at least one island. Being there and doing
fieldwork there makes you realize how interconnected this area is.”
Needles in a Haystack
The challenges of logistics and overcoming the field’s lingering
terrestrial bias pale in comparison to the power of nature. Finding
evidence of early human coastal dispersal is no day at the beach.
“Half the battle in underwater work is understanding where you should look
within thousands of miles of landscape,” says Amy Gusick, an archaeologist
at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County who has led underwater
expeditions in Mexico and the U.S.
“In underwater research, you have to understand sea level rise, the
cultural or historical context and also what kinds of sites you’re looking
for,” Gusick says. Shellfish foragers are likely to leave different
evidence at different kinds of sites, for example, than mammoth hunters.
Plus, says Gusick, “you have to make sure you’re looking in areas that have
some chance of preservation.” Off the California coast, for instance,
“large portions [of continental shelf] have been annihilated by wave action
and tidal force.”
Along the Canadian Pacific coast, the sheer weight of the ice sheets
pressed landmasses down during glacial maxima. As the ice melted, the land
sprang back up unevenly — a phenomenon known as isostatic rebound. In some
highly localized areas of British Columbia, for example, Pleistocene sea
levels are actually several feet above the current shoreline. Add to that a
host of other forces that shape our world — such as seismic activity, wind
erosion and sediment buildup — and the complexity of re-creating
paleocoastlines becomes clear.
Now imagine you’re not only trying to locate these landscapes — you’re also
looking for signs of small bands of humans, traveling with no more than
what they could carry.
“The people would have been hunter-gatherers, foragers, people in
exploration and colonization mode,” says University of Oregon archaeologist
Jon Erlandson.