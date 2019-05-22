Apollo Astronauts, in Their Own Words

Michael Collins

Apollo 11, July 1969

Interviewed in October 2018; now age 88

On possible loneliness

“When I got back, we were subjected to a lot of press inquiries, and when they came to me, most of them centered on weren’t you the loneliest man in the history of space, behind the lonely moon all by your lonely self? I thought their question was ridiculous. I simply said that I was too busy to be lonely; however, the truth was considerably different.

“I was very happy with the command module. In a way, I thought it was like a miniature cathedral. The altar was really our guidance and navigation station, and we didn’t have any clerestory windows, but we had nice lighting and it was an elegant, sturdy, spacious place. It was my home. I was king. I was not a master of the universe. I was not even an apprentice in the universe, but I was king and, you know, like most kings, I had to be careful. Like, there goes the fuel cell No. 3 acting up again.

“I didn’t feel away and isolated. I felt like I was doing a useful job and I felt included, not excluded. And so I was very happy to be there that way, and lonely? No!”

On The view from the launchpad

“Getting into the spacecraft is sort of odd. It’s not like you go out to that gigantic booster every day, but we’d been out there a number of times, and it was always a beehive of activity. The day of the launch it was quiet; there was nobody around.

“And we got on this dinky little elevator and went up 360 feet, roughly, and got off at what they called the white room. And then slowly, one by one, other things happened. We loaded ourselves into the command module Columbia, but I had plenty of time to look around. I can remember if I closed my right eye, all I saw was the beach and the ocean, and the world of Ponce de León it could’ve been. There was no sign of humanity. It was just good Planet Earth.

“Vice versa, if I closed my left eye, then I saw this gigantic heap of complex machinery, the 20th century that we were, people of machines, and I can remember looking and saying, ‘Geez, I see that, I see that — I’m not sure if I’m in the right one.’ ”