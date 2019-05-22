Apollo Astronauts, in Their Own Words

Michael Collins
Apollo 11, July 1969
Interviewed in October 2018; now age 88
On possible loneliness
“When I got back, we were subjected to a lot of press inquiries, and when
they came to me, most of them centered on weren’t you the loneliest man in
the history of space, behind the lonely moon all by your lonely self? I
thought their question was ridiculous. I simply said that I was too busy to
be lonely; however, the truth was considerably different.
“I was very happy with the command module. In a way, I thought it was like
a miniature cathedral. The altar was really our guidance and navigation
station, and we didn’t have any clerestory windows, but we had nice
lighting and it was an elegant, sturdy, spacious place. It was my home. I
was king. I was not a master of the universe. I was not even an apprentice
in the universe, but I was king and, you know, like most kings, I had to be
careful. Like, there goes the fuel cell No. 3 acting up again.
“I didn’t feel away and isolated. I felt like I was doing a useful job and
I felt included, not excluded. And so I was very happy to be there that
way, and lonely? No!”
On The view from the launchpad
“Getting into the spacecraft is sort of odd. It’s not like you go out to
that gigantic booster every day, but we’d been out there a number of times,
and it was always a beehive of activity. The day of the launch it was
quiet; there was nobody around.
“And we got on this dinky little elevator and went up 360 feet, roughly,
and got off at what they called the white room. And then slowly, one by
one, other things happened. We loaded ourselves into the command module
Columbia, but I had plenty of time to look around. I can remember if I
closed my right eye, all I saw was the beach and the ocean, and the world
of Ponce de León it could’ve been. There was no sign of humanity. It was
just good Planet Earth.
“Vice versa, if I closed my left eye, then I saw this gigantic heap of complex machinery, the 20th century that we were, people
of machines, and I can remember looking and saying, ‘Geez, I see that, I
see that — I’m not sure if I’m in the right one.’ ”