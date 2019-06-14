Search DiscoverMagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
DSCCV0719web
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

TOPICS

  • Home
  • »
  • July/August
  • »
  • Viruses: What They are, How They Spread, and How We Fight Them
FROM THE JULY/AUGUST 2019 ISSUE

Viruses: What They are, How They Spread, and How We Fight Them

Some of the most deadly diseases of the modern era come from viruses — and they’re not even alive.

By Anna Groves
RELATED TAGS: MICROBES & VIRUSES
Virus
Viruses are not alive, at least in the classical sense. While they’re made of proteins and genes like living things, they need to interact with living host cells to reproduce. These agents of cellular mayhem have been the cause of history-altering outbreaks and pandemics, from smallpox and polio to HIV and Ebola, but were only discovered at the turn of the 20th century. Since then, we’ve found them in nearly every ecosystem worldwide. Viruses are, and always will be, the world’s experts at going viral.
DSCCV0719web

The full text of this article is available to Discover Magazine subscribers only.

Subscribe and get 10 issues packed with:
  • The latest news, theories and developments in the world of science
  • Compelling stories and breakthroughs in health, medicine and the mind
  • Environmental issues and their relevance to daily life
  • Cutting-edge technology and its impact on our future
Already a subscriber? Register now!
Registration is FREE and takes only a few seconds to complete. If you are already registered on DiscoverMagazine.com, please log in.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Magazine
Blogs
Health & Medicine
Mind & Brain
Technology
Space & Physics
Living World
Environment
Photos
Podcasts
RSS
Follow us:
Find us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterFind us on Google+Watch our videos on YouTubeDiscover Magazine RSS
About
Advertise
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright Policy
The Magazine | Blogs | Health & Medicine | Mind & Brain | Technology | Space & Physics | Living World | Environment | Photos | RSS | About | Advertise | Contact Us | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
DSCCV0719web
+