The Sun’s Stats
Size: It’s big. The sun measures some 864,000 miles across, so it could fit
more than 1.3 million Earths inside.
Temperature: At 15 million kelvins, or 27 million degrees Fahrenheit, the
sun’s core is its hottest part. But forget about ever seeing it: The human
body, along with anything we can build, would vaporize before even reaching
the sun’s surface, itself a roasting 6,000 K (10,300 F).
Matter distribution: In terms of the solar system’s matter, Earth doesn’t
matter. The sun alone accounts for 99.8 percent of the stuff in the solar
system.
Birth: The sun — along with the rest of the solar system — formed more than
4.5 billion years ago, when a big swirling cloud of gas and dust collapsed
under its own gravity.
Death: In 5 billion years or so, the sun will run out of its hydrogen fuel
and expand into a type of star called a red giant, likely consuming Earth
along the way. Godspeed to any possible descendants!