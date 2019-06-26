Hurricanes: How These Destructive Storms Form, and Why They Get So Strong

The Curious Coriolis Effect

Even standing still at the equator, your body’s actually moving at about 1,000 mph, thanks to Earth’s rotation. But that speed changes depending on where you are. The surface — and you, standing on it — spins more slowly the farther from the equator you get. But winds aren’t tethered to the surface like we are.

So, as a gust of wind moves away from the equator, it begins to outpace the ground beneath it because the gust maintains its original speed while the Earth slows down beneath it. As a result, it bends. This means the wind sucked toward the center of a tropical depression or hurricane bends to its right in the Northern Hemisphere, and to its left in the Southern Hemisphere. The tension between this motion and the pull of the low-pressure system at the center of a storm creates a vortex that spins counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and vice versa in the Southern.

This phenomenon — or the lack of it — also explains why there’s a hurricane-free zone within 5 degrees of the equator. Coriolis forces, named for French scientist Gaspard-Gustave de Coriolis, aren’t strong enough to form a vortex there.