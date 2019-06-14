Body Language: What It Means and How to Read It
We communicate more with our bodies than we realize. Here’s how you can learn to read these silent messages.
The first way we learn to communicate is through body language — our facial expressions, our gestures and, when we’re older, our postures. Even after we figure out how to speak, this non-verbal communication still exerts a powerful and often unconscious influence over our interactions, people’s first impressions of us and even our impressions of ourselves.
The full text of this article is available to Discover Magazine subscribers only.
Subscribe and get 10 issues packed with:
- The latest news, theories and developments in the world of science
- Compelling stories and breakthroughs in health, medicine and the mind
- Environmental issues and their relevance to daily life
- Cutting-edge technology and its impact on our future
Already a subscriber? Register now!
Registration is FREE and takes only a few seconds to complete. If you are already registered on DiscoverMagazine.com, please log in.