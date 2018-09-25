Shape-Shifters

Imagine waking up
in a Salvador Dalí painting. You reach over to hit the snooze button on your alarm clock, only to discover that it oozed into a puddle during the night. The sun rising outside your window illuminates an elephant tottering down the street, its legs impossibly skinny stilts a hundred feet tall.
In this fantastic reality, everything is slowly but continuously distorting
itself. Your coffee mug morphs into a doughnut, as if made of putty that’s
been pinched and pulled. Breakfast is a confusing experience, as everyday
items lose their identities.
This may sound like a bad trip. We all know that things in the real world
tend to have fixed shapes; the letter L is different from the letter M. But
in the funhouse world of topology, a field of mathematics that is slowly
reshaping how we think about the world, the usual rules don’t apply. Its
practitioners believe that an L is essentially the same as an M, or a C, or
a Z. To topologists, objects that can be gently bent, twisted and stretched
into each other are, in a sense, fundamentally identical.