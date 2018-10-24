How Quantum Mechanics Lets Us See, Smell and Touch

What happens next isn’t quite clear. We know the molecules bind to some of
the 400 different receptors on the surface of the olfactory neurons; we
don’t know exactly how that contact creates our sense of smell. Why is
smell such a difficult sense to understand?
“In part, it’s the difficulty of setting up experiments to probe what’s
going on inside the olfactory receptors of the nose,” says Andrew
Horsfield, a materials scientist at Imperial College London.
The conventional explanation for how smell works seems straightforward: The
receptors accept very specific shapes of molecules. They’re like locks,
which can be opened only by the right keys. Each of the molecules escaping
from your cup of joe, according to this model, fits into a particular set
of receptors in your nose. The brain interprets the unique combination of
receptors activated by their bound molecules as the smell of coffee. In
other words, we smell the shapes of molecules.
But there’s a fundamental problem with the lock-and-key model: “You can
have molecules of wildly different shape and composition, which all give
you the same odor perception,” says Horsfield. It seems that something more
than shape must be involved, but what?
A controversial alternative to the lock-and-key model suggests our sense of
smell arises not just from the shape of molecules, but also from the manner
in which those molecules vibrate. All molecules constantly jiggle with
distinct tempos, based on their structure. Could our noses somehow detect
differences in those vibrational frequencies? Luca Turin, a biophysicist at
the Alexander Fleming Biomedical Sciences Research Center in Greece,
believes they can.
Turin, who also happens to be one of the world’s leading perfume experts,
was inspired by a vibrational theory of smell first proposed by chemist
Malcolm Dyson in 1938. After Turin first caught scent of Dyson’s idea in
the 1990s, he started looking for molecules that would allow him to test
the theory. He hit upon sulfur compounds, which have a unique odor and a
characteristic molecular vibration. Turin then needed to identify a
completely unrelated compound — one with a different molecular shape than
sulfur but possessing the same vibrational frequency — to see if it would
smell anything like sulfur. Eventually, he found one, a molecule containing
boron. And sure enough, it reeked of sulfur. “That’s when the penny
dropped,” he says. “I thought, ‘This cannot be a coincidence.’ ”
It may be that none of our perceptions match what’s really out there
Since that odoriferous eureka moment, Turin has been gathering experimental
evidence to support the idea, collaborating with Horsfield to work out the
theoretical details. Five years ago, when Turin and colleagues designed an
experiment in which some of the hydrogen molecules in a musk-scented
fragrance were replaced with deuterium — a variety of hydrogen containing
an extra neutron — they found that people could smell the difference. Since
hydrogen and deuterium have identical shapes but different vibrational
frequencies, the results again suggested that our noses could indeed detect
vibrations. Similar experiments with fruit flies complemented those
results.
Turin’s idea remains contentious — his experimental data have divided the
interdisciplinary community of olfactory researchers. But if he is right,
and we do smell vibrations in addition to shapes, how do our noses manage
the feat? Turin speculates that a quantum effect called tunneling might be
involved.
In quantum mechanics, electrons and all other particles possess a dual
nature; each is both a particle and a wave. This sometimes allows electrons
to spread out and travel, or tunnel, through materials in ways that would
be forbidden to particles under the rules of classical physics. The
molecular vibrations of a scent molecule might provide the right jump down
in energy that electrons need to tunnel from one part of an odor receptor
to another. The tunneling rate would change with different molecules,
triggering nerve impulses that create the perceptions of different smells
in the brain.
Tucked away in our noses, then, might be a sophisticated electronic
detector. How could our noses have evolved to take advantage of such
quantum strangeness? “I think we underestimate the technology, so to speak,
of life by a couple of orders of magnitude,” says Turin. “Four billion
years of R&D with unlimited funding is a long time. And I don’t think
this is the most amazing thing that life does.”
Sight Unseen
OK, so you’re quaffing your coffee, nearly awake. Your eyelids are gearing
up for daytime mode, blinking, letting in a bit of the light that’s
streaming through the window. As you sip your brew, ponder this: The
particles of light warming your face and entering your eyes originated a
million years ago in the center of the sun, around the time our
not-quite-human ancestors started to use fire. The sun wouldn’t even be
sending out those particles, named photons, if not for the same phenomenon
that might underlie our sense of smell — quantum tunneling.
Some 93 million miles separate the sun and Earth, and it takes photons just
over eight minutes to cover that distance. But the bulk of their journey
occurs inside the sun, where a typical photon spends a million years trying
to escape. Matter is so tightly packed at the center of our star — the
hydrogen there is about 13 times denser than lead — that photons can travel
only an infinitesimal fraction of a second before being absorbed by a
hydrogen ion, which then spits the photon out for another
soon-to-be-interrupted journey, ad infinitum. After about a billion
trillion such interactions, a photon finally emerges from the surface of
the sun, having zigged and zagged randomly for a thousand millennia.