When Farmers and Foragers First Met

Researchers examined collagen from the man’s right femur and a rib,
according to a study published in 2015 in Radiocarbon. The femur, which
stops replacing collagen usually in early adulthood, suggested a diet
primarily of fish, typical of Iron Gates foragers. The rib, however,
indicated a farmer’s grain and meat-heavy diet. Collagen in a rib is
continually replaced, so it suggests a person’s diet in their final years,
says Clive Bonsall, lead author and an archaeologist at the University of
Edinburgh.
Rather than feasting on, say, a plate of catfish in the years before his
death, Burial 7/I might have spooned up calorie-rich porridge, a mix of
cereals and goat’s milk. Here was the Neolithic transition embodied in one
person.
Despite the dietary turn, the ways of his ancestors didn’t completely
escape him: The man was laid to rest on his back, body straight, palms on
his belly.
The conclusions in the Radiocarbon study are controversial. Originally
excavated in the 1960s, Burial 7/I’s remains have been moved to different
storage locations and sometimes mishandled, says Roksandic, who examined
the skeleton in the late 1990s and is the paper’s co-author. Contamination
is possible, she acknowledges. But Bonsall says bone collagen is relatively
resistant to postmortem alteration. He hopes that future analysis of the
skeleton’s DNA and teeth will answer questions raised by colleagues.
By the time the man died, about 8,000 years ago, hunter-gatherer culture
was in its twilight at Iron Gates. “It takes not more than 300 years, and
the whole area is full of farmers,” says Burger. “The hunter-gatherers have
been replaced.”
Farmer Boom
Before the foragers were fully absorbed into the farming communities,
however, Lepenski Vir appears to have been the region’s first multicultural
nexus. “That might have contributed to the creativity we see at the site,
and what makes the site so important,” says Bori.
Within hundreds of years of first contact in Iron Gates, complex
agricultural societies sprang up in southeastern Europe, along with other
advances, such as intricate metalwork.
Meanwhile, agriculture was also spreading outside southeastern Europe. By
the middle of the sixth millennium B.C., some 400 years after Burial 7/I,
farming was in central Europe and on the Iberian Peninsula, according to a
paper published in Nature in February. By the end of that millennium,
agriculture had reached Eastern Europe, which included farming settlements
in the Ukraine of hundreds of people.
The swiftness of the agricultural revolution makes the interaction at Iron
Gates all the more interesting. An ancient subsistence strategy was
starting to vanish. A cultural watershed, perhaps the most significant in
human history, was underway. Change was happening on an unprecedented
level. But from the viewpoint of an individual living through it, the
transition was pretty casual — manifesting, on occasion, as foragers and
farmers talking shop above the thrum of a river.