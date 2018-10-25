The Road to Self-driving Cars Is Full of Speed Bumps

A Plan for the Inevitable
Though this is a serious problem, there is an alternative. The car
companies could accept that humans will be humans, acknowledge that our
minds will wander. After all, being able to read a book while driving is
part of the appeal of self-driving cars.
Some manufacturers have already started to build their cars to accommodate
our inattention. Audi’s Traffic Jam Pilot is one example. It can completely
take over when you’re in slow-moving highway traffic, leaving you to sit
back and enjoy the ride. Just be prepared to step in if something goes
wrong. But there’s a reason why Audi has limited its system to slow-moving
traffic on limited-access roads. The risks of catastrophe are lower in
motorway congestion.
And that’s an important distinction. Because as soon as a human stops
monitoring the road, you’re left with the worst possible combination of
circumstances when an emergency happens. A driver who’s not paying
attention will have very little time to assess their surroundings and
decide what to do.
Imagine sitting in a self-driving car, hearing an alarm and looking up from
your book to see a truck ahead shedding its load onto your path. In an
instant, you’ll have to process all the information around you: the
motorbike in the left lane, the van braking hard ahead, the car in the
blind spot on your right. You’d be most unfamiliar with the road at
precisely the moment you need to know it best.
Add in the lack of practice, and you’ll be as poorly equipped as you could
be to deal with the situations demanding the highest level of skill.
A 2016 study simulated people as passengers, reading a book or playing on
their cell phones, in a self-driving car. Researchers found that, after an
alarm sounded for passengers to regain control, it took them about 40
seconds to do it.
Ironically, the better self-driving technology gets, the worse these
problems become. A sloppy autopilot that sets off an alarm every 15 minutes
will keep a driver continually engaged and in regular practice. It’s the
smooth and sophisticated automatic systems that are almost always reliable
that you’ve got to watch out for.
“The worst case is a car that will need driver intervention once every
200,000 miles,” Gill Pratt, head of Toyota’s research institute, told
technology magazine IEEE Spectrum in 2017.
Pratt says someone who buys a new car every 100,000 miles might never need
to take over control from the car. “But every once in a while, maybe once
for every two cars that I own, there would be that one time where it
suddenly goes ‘beep beep beep, now it’s your turn!’ ” Pratt told the
magazine. “And the person, typically having not seen this for years and
years, would . . . not be prepared when that happened.”
Adjusting Expectations
As is the case with much of the driverless technology that is so keenly
discussed, we’ll have to wait and see how this turns out. But one thing is
for sure: As time goes on, autonomous driving will have a few lessons to
teach us that apply well beyond the world of motoring — not just about the
messiness of handing over control, but about being realistic in our
expectations of what algorithms can do.
If this is going to work, we’ll have to adjust our way of thinking. We’re
going to need to throw away the idea that cars should work perfectly every
time, and accept that, while mechanical failure might be a rare event,
algorithmic failure almost certainly won’t be.
So, knowing that errors are inevitable, knowing that if we proceed we have
no choice but to embrace uncertainty, the conundrums within the world of
driverless cars will force us to decide how good something needs to be
before we’re willing to let it loose on our streets. That’s an important
question, and it applies elsewhere. How good is good enough? Once you’ve
built a flawed algorithm that can calculate something, should you let it?