FROM THE SEPTEMBER 2017 ISSUE

The Brain of Ben Barres

A neurobiologist’s legacy: rewriting how cells operate — and how they go rogue.

By Kenneth Miller
RELATED TAGS: BRAIN STRUCTURE & FUNCTION
ben-barres-1
A model of Ben Barres’ brain sits on the windowsill behind his desk at Stanford University School of Medicine. To a casual observer, there’s nothing remarkable about the plastic lump, 3-D-printed from an MRI scan. Almost lost in the jumble of papers, coffee mugs, plaques and trophies that fill the neurobiologist’s office, it offers no hint about what Barres’ actual gray matter has helped to accomplish: a transformation of our understanding of brains in general, and how t...
