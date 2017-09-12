Search DiscoverMagazine.com
DSC-CV1017web
FROM THE SEPTEMBER 2017 ISSUE

Science, Interrupted

War and strife have uprooted many researchers. Can their life’s work be saved?

By Jennifer Hattam
RELATED TAGS: SCIENCE POLICY
science-interrupted
Eqbal Dauqan was excited. She had just completed her postdoctoral fellowship and was leading the new therapeutic nutrition department she’d lobbied to create at Yemen’s Al-Saeed University. Then the bombs started dropping. “Everything was damaged, our university, our home. My family had to move to a rental apartment outside the center of the city, where people were fighting and killing each other,” says Dauqan, 37, a biochemist from Ta‘izz. The city, near the Red S...
DSC-CV1017web

DSC-CV1017web
