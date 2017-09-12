Science, Interrupted
War and strife have uprooted many researchers. Can their life’s work be saved?
Eqbal Dauqan was excited. She had just completed her postdoctoral fellowship and was leading the new therapeutic nutrition department she’d lobbied to create at Yemen’s Al-Saeed University. Then the bombs started dropping.
“Everything was damaged, our university, our home. My family had to move to
a rental apartment outside the center of the city, where people were
fighting and killing each other,” says Dauqan, 37, a biochemist from
Ta‘izz. The city, near the Red S...
