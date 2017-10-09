Search DiscoverMagazine.com
DSC-CV1017web
FROM THE OCTOBER 2017 ISSUE

What Once Was Lost

How neural stem cells repair damage from strokes, spinal injuries and aging.

By Linda Marsa
RELATED TAGS: BIOTECHNOLOGY, MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY, BRAIN STRUCTURE & FUNCTION
1_DSC-B1017_01
Kris Boesen’s life changed in an instant. In March 2016, he was driving down a winding road in his Nissan 350Z in Maricopa, a tiny hamlet in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Suddenly, the car fishtailed on the wet street, hit a tree and ricocheted into a telephone pole, crushing the vehicle and knocking Boesen unconscious. When he woke up in the hospital two days later, Boesen was paralyzed from the neck down, his neck broken and his spinal cord crushed. He was now dependent on other...
DSC-CV1017web

DSC-CV1017web
+