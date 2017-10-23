Search DiscoverMagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
DSC-CV1117web
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

TOPICS

FROM THE OCTOBER 2017 ISSUE

Unraveling a Secret

The Inka Empire ruled millions without a written language. Keeping records was a knotty situation.

By Bridget Alex
RELATED TAGS: ARCHAEOLOGY
unraveling-secret
High in the Peruvian Andes, in the remote village of San Juan de Collata, sits a wooden box that’s sacred to the locals who keep close guard over it. It contains 487 cords of twisted and dyed animal fibers that, according to its caretakers, encode messages planning an 18th-century rebellion. Anthropologist Sabine Hyland was invited by community members to study the strings — the first outsider permitted to view them — but only for 48 hours and under constant supervision. Althou...
DSC-CV1117web

The full text of this article is available to Discover Magazine subscribers only.

Subscribe and get 10 issues packed with:
  • The latest news, theories and developments in the world of science
  • Compelling stories and breakthroughs in health, medicine and the mind
  • Environmental issues and their relevance to daily life
  • Cutting-edge technology and its impact on our future
Already a subscriber? Register now!
Registration is FREE and takes only a few seconds to complete. If you are already registered on DiscoverMagazine.com, please log in.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover Magazine on Facebook

Discover Magazine
ADVERTISEMENT
The Magazine
Blogs
Health & Medicine
Mind & Brain
Technology
Space & Physics
Living World
Environment
Photos
Podcasts
RSS
Follow us:
Find us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterFind us on Google+Watch our videos on YouTubeDiscover Magazine RSS
About
Advertise
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright Policy
The Magazine | Blogs | Health & Medicine | Mind & Brain | Technology | Space & Physics | Living World | Environment | Photos | RSS | About | Advertise | Contact Us | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
DSC-CV1117web
+