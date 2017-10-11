Search DiscoverMagazine.com
FROM THE OCTOBER 2017 ISSUE

Think Like a Hacker

Connected devices make our lives easier — and more vulnerable. We need white hats more than ever.

By Stephen Ornes
RELATED TAGS: COMPUTERS
think-like-a-hacker
One winter morning in 2015, as he left for work from his home in Silver Spring, Md., Jonathan Margulies pushed the button on his remote to close his garage door. Nothing happened. He tried again. Nothing. The motor was shot. He ended up replacing it with a “smart” opener that not only lifted and lowered the door, but also connected to the internet. With a swipe on a smartphone, Margulies could operate the opener, and if he left the door open, the opener would send him a text. He coul...
