FROM THE NOVEMBER 2017 ISSUE

Our Next Billion Years

Humanity only just arrived on Earth. But its future is in the cosmos.

By Max Tegmark
RELATED TAGS: SPACE EXPLORATION, TECHNOLOGY
next-billion-years
Thirteen point eight billion years after its birth, our universe has awoken and become aware of itself. From a small blue planet, tiny conscious parts of our universe have begun gazing out into the cosmos with telescopes, repeatedly discovering that everything they thought existed is merely a small part of something grander: a solar system, a galaxy and a universe with over a hundred billion other galaxies arranged into an elaborate pattern of groups, clusters and superclusters. Although these s...
