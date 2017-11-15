Search DiscoverMagazine.com
FROM THE NOVEMBER 2017 ISSUE

Will We Save the Rhino?

A global, decade-long poaching epidemic has conservationists wondering how long the animals will survive.

By Russ Juskalian
RELATED TAGS: ANIMALS, ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY
last-chance-to-be
Amid a decade-long global rhino poaching epidemic, many conservationists wonder how long the animal will survive in the wild. Rhinos are killed for their horns, which are sold illegally in Vietnam and China — at street prices higher than gold — for their purported medicinal qualities. For example, just in South Africa, rhino poaching incidents skyrocketed over 9,000 percent, from 13 in 2007 to 1,215 in 2014. The country responded with dramatically increased funding and the militariza...
The full text of this article is available to Discover Magazine subscribers only.

