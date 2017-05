Monica Gagliano, an evolutionary ecologist at the University of Western Australia, thought her experiment on associative learning in plants wasn’t working. Her team was trying to find out whether you could train common peas in a way similar to how Pavlov trained his dogs. But the two-week experiment was over, with no results — or so she believed. “I went into the lab to dismantle everything. And then I suddenly realized that these plants were doing what I was looking for &mdash...