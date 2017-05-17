The Dynasties of Science

The Curies

Pierre Curie

(1859-1906)

Physicist and chemist

Originally specialized in crystallography, but joined his wife’s research. Their discovery of radioactive elements radium and polonium earned them the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics, shared with Henri Becquerel.



Marie Curie

(1867-1934)

Chemist and physicist

Won a second Nobel Prize, in chemistry, in 1911, for continued study of radioactive elements.



Irène Joliot-Curie

(1897–1956)

Chemist

Shared the 1935 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with her husband for research on radioactivity and for creating the first artificial radioactive element, phosphorus.



Ève Curie Labouisse

(1904–2007)

Writer, journalist and diplomat Best remembered for writing Madame Curie, a best-selling biography of her mother.



The Alvarezes

Wikimedia Commons Luis Fernandez Alvarez

(1853–1937)

Physician

Developed a better way to diagnose the macular form of leprosy.



Walter C. Alvarez

(1884–1978)

Physician

Pioneered the study of the stomach’s electrical activity and founded electrogastrography, a non-invasive technique for diagnosing certain digestive conditions.



Luis Walter Alvarez

(1911–1988)

Physicist

Contributed to the Manhattan Project and several key government radar projects in World War II; won the 1968 Nobel Prize in Physics for work on a liquid hydrogen bubble chamber.



Walter Alvarez

(1940– )

Geologist

Along with his father, developed the hypothesis that an asteroid impact wiped out the dinosaurs.



The Leakeys

Wikimedia Commons Louis Leakey

(1903–1972)

Archaeologist and paleoanthropologist

Key figure in advancing the theory of our African origins; also promoted primate field research and helped Jane Goodall get her start.



Mary Leakey

(1913–1996)

Archaeologist and paleoanthropologist

Sometimes working with Louis and sometimes on her own, made several major hominin finds, including Homo habilis, our distant ancestor.



Colin Leakey

(1933– )

Plant biologist

Currently a leading expert on the genetics of beans.



Richard Leakey

(1944– )

Paleoanthropologist

Primarily known for coordinating several important African digs, his leadership of Kenyan cultural and wildlife conservation groups, and his positions in Kenyan government.



Meave Leakey

(1942– )

Paleoanthropologist

Has led teams in Africa’s Turkana Basin that have discovered new hominin species.



Louise Leakey

(1972– )

Paleontologist and anthropologist

Heads the Koobi Fora Research Project, which focuses on finding human fossils in the Turkana Basin.



The Herschels