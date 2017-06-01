Search DiscoverMagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
DSC-CV0617web
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

TOPICS

  • Home
  • »
  • June
  • »
  • The Universe According to Emmy Noether
FROM THE JUNE 2017 ISSUE

The Universe According to Emmy Noether

In the early 20th century, a young mathematician developed a theorem. Eventually it would become a bedrock of modern physics and used to discover new particles and better understand black holes.

By Steve Nadis
RELATED TAGS: MATH
emmy
In 1915, two of the world’s top mathematicians, David Hilbert and Felix Klein, invited Emmy Noether to the University of Göttingen to investigate a puzzle. A problem had cropped up in Albert Einstein’s new theory of gravity, general relativity, which had been unveiled earlier in the year. It seemed that the theory did not adhere to a well-established physical principle known as conservation of energy, which states that energy can change forms but can never be destroyed. Total en...
DSC-CV0617web

The full text of this article is available to Discover Magazine subscribers only.

Subscribe and get 10 issues packed with:
  • The latest news, theories and developments in the world of science
  • Compelling stories and breakthroughs in health, medicine and the mind
  • Environmental issues and their relevance to daily life
  • Cutting-edge technology and its impact on our future
Already a subscriber? Register now!
Registration is FREE and takes only a few seconds to complete. If you are already registered on DiscoverMagazine.com, please log in.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover Magazine on Facebook

Discover Magazine
ADVERTISEMENT
The Magazine
Blogs
Health & Medicine
Mind & Brain
Technology
Space & Physics
Living World
Environment
Photos
Podcasts
RSS
Follow us:
Find us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterFind us on Google+Watch our videos on YouTubeDiscover Magazine RSS
About
Advertise
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright Policy
The Magazine | Blogs | Health & Medicine | Mind & Brain | Technology | Space & Physics | Living World | Environment | Photos | RSS | About | Advertise | Contact Us | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
DSC-CV0617web
+