Turtles, Spiders and Other Surprisingly Playful Animals
Mammals aren’t the only ones who can have a good time.
In April 2013, on board the unmanned spacecraft BION-M, a thick-toed gecko wriggled out of its polyurethane collar. In microgravity, the object floated away, then floated back toward the animal, then away again, approaching another gecko, and then a third. The animals got curious. One pushed the collar with its snout. Another tried inserting its head into it. Yet another pinned the thing down to the floor. As the spacecraft orbited Earth, the geckos started to play.
Russian scientists described ...
The full text of this article is available to Discover Magazine subscribers only.
Subscribe and get 10 issues packed with:
- The latest news, theories and developments in the world of science
- Compelling stories and breakthroughs in health, medicine and the mind
- Environmental issues and their relevance to daily life
- Cutting-edge technology and its impact on our future
Already a subscriber? Register now!
Registration is FREE and takes only a few seconds to complete. If you are already registered on DiscoverMagazine.com, please log in.