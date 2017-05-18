Search DiscoverMagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
DSC-CV0617web
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

TOPICS

  • Home
  • »
  • June
  • »
  • If the West Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapsed...
FROM THE JUNE 2017 ISSUE

If the West Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapsed...

Antarctica is a desolate, far-away place, but what happens there could reshape life along the coasts.

By Eric Betz|Tuesday, May 09, 2017
RELATED TAGS: ARCTIC & ANTARCTIC, OCEAN, CLIMATE CHANGE
ScreenShot20170510at43624PM
ScreenShot20170510at43624PM
If the West Antarctic Ice Sheet collapsed, it would cause some 10 feet of sea level rise, and nearly every mile of the southeast U.S. coastline would be inundated. Large regions of Florida and Louisiana would flood.
CRESIS/University of Kansas/Haskell Indian Nations University/National Science Foundation

As the atmosphere warms, heat is transferred to the oceans, which causes water expansion and rising sea levels. Today, Earth’s oceans are warmer than they have been in 100,000 years, according to research published in Science in January.

Scientists discovered this by using sediment cores from around the world to reconstruct sea surface temperatures from the last interglacial period, which started roughly 129,000 years ago. At that time, temperatures were similar to those from before the Industrial Revolution. The study also showed that 4,000 years later — so, 125,000 years ago — sea surface temperatures had warmed up to nearly match today’s readings. That means that, during the interglacial period, it took the planet millennia for a temperature increase that humans managed in just centuries. Alarmingly, sea levels back then were at least 20 feet higher than today’s.

The study is just one of a growing number that look at how the Antarctic Ice Sheet behaved in the past and suggest sea level rise could be higher — and come sooner — than scientists expected even a few years ago. Dozens of feet of sea level rise could take millennia, but the latest estimates suggest as much as 8 feet by the end of the century on the extreme end of projections. That timeline is still one of the biggest unknowns.

10_DSC-A0617_06
10_DSC-A0617_06

Meltdown

Scientists see warnings of the chaos to come at Earth's poles. Discover's Eric Betz joined NASA aviators and researchers as they flew over Antarctica assessing the meltdown. Read his full account from the front lines of climate change.

If Earth is now locked into many feet of ocean rise, it would be enough to flood major metro areas. And the risk to some low-lying areas will rise in mere decades, not centuries. For example, New York City is expected to see regional sea levels rise as much as 30 percent more than the global average. Mud cores pulled from marshes in the city show that the sea level is already rising faster there than at any time in the past 1,500 years, according to research published in the Holocene Journal in January. Using their sample site in the Bronx, the scientists found local ocean levels have risen by more than a foot since 1850.

In New York City, studies estimate that adding several more feet of sea level rise would cause some $26 billion in damage and displace nearly 100,000 people by the end of the century.

17_DSC-A0617_14
17_DSC-A0617_14
Rising oceans could soak many areas of New York City. Mud cores show that sea level rise is happening in the region faster than at any other time over the past 1,500 years.
Climate Central.org/Google Earth

Back Bay's Wake

To visualize what rising seas would look like in real life, artist Nikolay Lamm enlisted help from Climate Central scientist Remik Ziemlinski to manipulate images of major cities using the latest science. In the example below, Lamm combined sea level data and topographical flood maps to estimate how high medium tide waters would rise in Boston’s Back Bay area. The white cones on the maps indicate the exact location and direction the viewer would be facing. Lamm says his goal was to show people that the places they cherish today might not be there for future generations.

Click to enlarge.
Climate Central.org/Nikolay Lamm
Click to enlarge.
Climate Central.org/Nikolay Lamm
Click to enlarge.
Climate Central.org/Nikolay Lamm
ADVERTISEMENT

You might also like

Extraordinary warmth continues to afflict the Arctic, taking a wicked toll on its floating cap of sea ice
Three Candidates to Be Your New Personal Mascot
Movin' On Up
Uncovering the Secrets of Blood Falls
Burning All Fossil Fuels Would Push CO2 to Levels Last Seen Before Forests
Citizen Science to track weather and climate change
Researchers Lambast Daily Mail's Climate Change Article
Even without a boost from El Niño, January 2017 was 3rd warmest such month in records dating back 137 years
Persistent Heat Decimates Coral Reefs
Comment on this article
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover Magazine on Facebook

Discover Magazine
ADVERTISEMENT
The Magazine
Blogs
Health & Medicine
Mind & Brain
Technology
Space & Physics
Living World
Environment
Photos
Podcasts
RSS
Follow us:
Find us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterFind us on Google+Watch our videos on YouTubeDiscover Magazine RSS
About
Advertise
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright Policy
The Magazine | Blogs | Health & Medicine | Mind & Brain | Technology | Space & Physics | Living World | Environment | Photos | RSS | About | Advertise | Contact Us | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
DSC-CV0617web
+