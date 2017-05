“Terrain! Terrain! Pull up!” The programmed alarm rings throughout the plane’s cockpit, announcing a fast-approaching rocky outcrop. Pilot David Fedors casually reaches out a hand and overrides the warning. Twisting the altitude knob to the left, he aims the plane down toward an endless expanse of white, gleaming in the midday sun. He levels it off at a cruising altitude of 1,500 feet. NASA’s Airborne Laboratory is flying low over the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Inside, a...