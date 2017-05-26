The Final Act of Larsen C?

The narrow and mountainous Antarctic Peninsula extends north from West Antarctica some 800 miles toward Chile. This picturesque region has warmed at least twice as fast as Earth’s overall average. That’s led to the collapse of ice shelves. Larsen A, at the peninsula’s northern tip, crumbled in 1995. By 2002, its neighbor Larsen B collapsed. Both ice shelves were thousands of years old.

Since then, scientists have kept a close watch on Larsen C. It’s the biggest ice shelf on the peninsula and the continent’s fourth largest. A 70-mile-long crack is currently causing Larsen C to calve a Delaware-sized iceberg into the Southern Ocean. The mammoth iceberg — roughly 10 percent of the entire ice shelf — now dangles like a broken tree limb, tethered by just 12 miles of ice. “A calving event is expected soon,” Adrian Luckman of Swansea University said in mid-March. “My guess is days to weeks, but it could be months.”