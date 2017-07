Fifty years ago, two paradigms clashed over how to handle a growing population. Some preached curtailed growth, while others believed human ingenuity could meet the challenge. Stanford University biologist Paul Ehrlich predicted many millions of people would starve in the 1970s and ’80s. The only solution, he wrote in the book The Population Bomb, was to curb birthrates. But plant geneticist Norman Borlaug developed a high-yield, disease-resistant dwarf wheat that boosted global agricultur...