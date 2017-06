When the space weather is just right, one of nature’s grandest spectacles unfolds over Earth’s poles. Visible on clear nights, clouds of glowing green slowly morph into gyrating arcs that cover the sky — then vanish. And repeat. At times the lights appear straight overhead, falling as cosmic rain in shades of green, red and blue. It’s a phenomenon humanity has marveled at for millennia. Yet scientists are still unraveling its mystery.